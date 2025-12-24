Home / Companies / News / Bharti Enterprises, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India

Bharti Enterprises, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India

The strategic partnership aims to accelerate Haier India's growth, deepen localisation and expand manufacturing, with the Chinese parent retaining an equal stake in the Indian subsidiary

Haier Group
Haier Group will retain a 49 per cent stake in Haier India | Image: X@IndiaHaier
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus on Wednesday announced that they will collectively acquire a 49 per cent stake in consumer appliances major Haier India, a subsidiary of the Haier Group, for an undisclosed amount.
 
Haier Group will retain a 49 per cent stake in Haier India, with the remaining stake to be held by Haier India’s management team, according to a joint release.
 
“This strategic collaboration will accelerate Haier’s growth and expansion in India by bringing together and leveraging the company’s global excellence in innovation, Bharti’s esteemed standing and resultant networks, and Warburg Pincus’ strong track record of scaling brands into industry leaders,” the release said.
 
The partnership will also support Haier India’s ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vision by deepening local sourcing, expanding manufacturing capacity, driving product innovation, and accelerating market penetration. The new capital infusion will also enhance Haier India’s competitiveness across the entire value chain.
 
Haier said in the release: “The collaboration with Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus marks an important milestone in Haier India’s development journey. The strategic partnership fully embodies Haier’s approach of serving globalisation with global capabilities and advancing globalisation through localisation.”
 
What are Haier India’s growth plans?
 
In a recent interview with Business Standard, Haier said it intends to close 2025 with revenues growing 25 per cent to reach Rs 11,000 crore, aided by strong television sales following the goods and services tax cut.
 
Haier India has an 8 per cent market share in the Indian air-conditioner and washing machine segments and plans to increase its AC market share to 17 per cent by 2030. In the refrigerator segment, it has a market share of 14 per cent and 9 per cent in the LED television segment. In commercial refrigeration, the company has a share of nearly 26 per cent.
 
What does Bharti Enterprises bring to the partnership?
 
Bharti Enterprises said it was pleased to collaborate once again with Warburg Pincus and to partner with Haier to support the next phase of Haier India’s growth. “The company looks forward to playing a significant role in the evolving consumer durables industry and leveraging the collective strengths of all parties to meet the needs of Indian consumers. Bharti is confident that Haier India will further consolidate its standing as a leading brand in India, powered by global innovations, enhanced customer services, and a best-in-class experience,” it said.
 
How is Haier positioned in the Indian market?
 
Haier India said it is currently among the top three consumer durables companies in the country, with a product portfolio spanning air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and kitchen appliances. Over the past seven years, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of about 25 per cent in India, among the highest in the industry, supported by robust performance across product segments and geographies.
 
“By combining global innovation with local insights and execution, the partnership will strengthen Haier India’s leadership position in the rapidly growing Indian consumer durables segment,” the company said.

Topics :Bharti EnterprisesHaier IndiaWarburg Pincus

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

