Samsung seeks PLI extension, eyes display manufacturing expansion in India

Samsung is looking to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India, betting on local production, exports and component-making rather than shifting plants from other countries. The company has applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for components to manufacture mobile phone displays in India, The Economic Times reported.

It has also approached the government seeking more time under the smartphone PLI programme, which recently ended.

JB Park, president and CEO of Samsung’s Southwest Asia region, said the company is keen to make India a key technology and manufacturing centre. He added that Samsung is also in talks with the government on a possible continuation of incentives under a new phase of the PLI scheme.

No shift from Vietnam, but room to grow in Noida Samsung does not plan to move existing manufacturing capacity from countries like Vietnam to India. Vietnam remains the company’s main global manufacturing hub. However, Park said that India could see more investment if demand rises naturally. ALSO READ: Samsung at 30 in India: Local R&D, design, talent to drive innovation plan He said that moving already-installed capacity does not make business sense. Instead, if Samsung needs to add new capacity, expanding operations at its Noida facility would be the logical step, the news report said. Chips from India possible if costs make sense Samsung is open to sourcing semiconductor chips from India, provided they are competitively priced and meet quality standards. This could support India’s ambition to become a stronger player in the global chip supply chain.

Park said that Samsung prefers to work with local partners wherever possible and gradually expand its supplier base in India as technology and quality improve. Samsung faces stiff competition in India’s premium smartphone segment, especially from Apple, which has increased its manufacturing presence in the country. Apple has been shifting production away from China due to geopolitical concerns. The news report quoted Park as saying that although iPhones have become more popular among younger consumers in recent years, but Samsung is not overly worried as user preferences tend to change over time. ALSO READ | Foxconn's iPhone factory near Bengaluru hires 30,000 in under a year He pointed out that Android phones still dominate India’s smartphone market, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of users, where Samsung continues to hold a strong position.