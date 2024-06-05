BHEL gets thermal power project worth over Rs 3,500 cr from Adani Power

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth over Rs 3,500 crore from Adani Power Limited to set up a thermal power project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

It has "signed contract agreement signed June 5, supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on Supercritical Technology", BHEL said in an exchange filing.



The order's total worth is more than Rs 3,500 crore, excluding the GST, the company added.

The boiler and turbine generator will be manufactured at its Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, BHEL said.

