MOIL, Adani Power, Sapphire Foods among eight stocks to watch on June 4

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, June 04, 2024: Indian stocks are poised for a positive open onTuesday, fueled by expectations surrounding the 2024 Lok Sabha election outcomes. The GIFT Nifty indicates a bullish start, quoting 158-point higher than Nifty 50 futures at 23,565.

Indian markets surged to new heights on Monday, with Nifty reaching 23,338.70 and Sensex skyrocketing to 76,738.89 levels.

However, on Tuesday morning across the Asia-Pacific region, markets exhibit a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the broader Topix index declined by 0.74 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.

South Korea's Kospi slipped by 0.58 per cent, while the Kosdaq rose by 0.64 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 saw a minor dip of 0.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestically below are the stocks to watch on Tuesday:

MOIL: It recorded a new peak of 2.15 lakh tonnes monthly sales of manganese ore in May 2024, marking a 41 per cent growth over May 2023.

Adani Power: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahan Energen, approved the merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources with itself.

Suraj Estate Developers: The company appointed Palak Dani Mansotra as Chief Marketing Officer and Mohit Ramsinghani as Chief Business and Strategy Officer, effective from June 3.



IFGL Refractories: The company appointed Sikander Yadav as Chief Financial Officer and re-designated Amit Agarwal as VP-Finance & Accounts.



Sapphire Foods: The company has scheduled a board meeting on June 19 to discuss and approve the stock split of equity shares.

Capacite Infraprojects: It appointed Whole Time Director Rohit Katyal as Chairman and deferred the decision on raising funds up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs.

3i Infotech: Its subsidiary 3i Infotech Saudi Arabia LLC faced cash flow issues, leading to the inability to pay two instalments for April and May 2024. Consequently, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) initiated a mandatory collection process and blocked immigration of employees of the subsidiary and other government portal services.

Jaiprakash Associates: It faced insolvency proceedings as the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted ICICI Bank and SBI's plea against the company.