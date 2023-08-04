Home / Companies / News / Bhel loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter due to higher expenses

Bhel loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter due to higher expenses

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 5,595.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,006.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,117.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,742.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

Topics :BhelCompanies

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

