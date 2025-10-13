Home / Companies / News / Biba targets 15-20% annual growth as ethnic wear demand revives

Biba targets 15-20% annual growth as ethnic wear demand revives

Managing Director Sidharth Bindra says Biba has turned profitable since July and will expand rapidly, adding 100 stores next year amid rising festive demand

Biba Fashion

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Ethnic apparel brand Biba is eyeing mid-double-digit revenue growth over the next three years as consumer sentiment improves after a prolonged slowdown.
 
“There is definitely a change in consumer mood since August. This is the season of the category, and this year things are looking up after a slowdown in the last couple of years. The onus, I think, is on brands to evolve with changing customer tastes,” Sidharth Bindra, managing director, Biba, told Business Standard.
 
Bindra said Biba is expected to clock a growth rate of 15–20 per cent in the next three to four years. With approximately 430 stores — including 350 Biba stores and 80 Rangriti-branded outlets — the company plans to add 50 new stores in the ongoing financial year.
 
“Next year, we will really accelerate store expansion and should be opening close to 100 new stores,” he added. 
 
Turnaround after a tough FY24
 
The brand recorded revenue of Rs 769 crore in FY24 and a loss of Rs 95.5 crore, linked to a transformation to SAP and a warehouse fire. However, the company has “turned profitable since July,” Bindra said.
 
GST rate cuts impact premium products
 
Talking about recent GST rate cuts, Bindra said the brand has been negatively affected by the move as most of its portfolio is priced above Rs 2,500.
 
“We have not raised prices yet and are absorbing the impact of the GST rate measures. We are hoping that consumers reward us for it,” he said, adding that the brand will raise prices once the festival season is over.
 
To make the most of the GST rate changes, Biba has adjusted its pricing strategy. Products earlier priced around Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,299 have been brought down to Rs 2,500 till Diwali.
 
Biba enters bridal wear segment with Chandni Chowk store
 
Speaking about evolving with changing customer preferences, Bindra said the company recently launched its first bridal store in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, offering higher price points starting at Rs 15,000 and going up to Rs 1 lakh.
 
“It is a category that is seeing increased action, and we are positively surprised with the reaction in the first week of the store’s opening,” he said.

Topics :fashion industryClothes manufactureApparelLuxury brands

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

