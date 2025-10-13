Livspace revenue rises 23% to ₹1,460 cr in FY25; losses come down

Livspace, which is in the home design and interiors sector, has posted a 23 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,460 crore during the last fiscal, helping the company trim losses to Rs 131 crore.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has posted a revenue of Rs 1,460 crore in FY25 and "a near-50 per cent reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss to approximately Rs 131 crore." The result reflects stronger traction in premium and mass-premium residential segments, higher quality of revenue, and ongoing discipline on costs and unit economics, the company added.

Livspace provides a one-stop renovation solution for homeowners -- from design to managing last-mile ful?llment for all rooms in a home.