Home / Companies / News / Bikanervala ties up with Montana group to expand in domestic, intl markets

Bikanervala ties up with Montana group to expand in domestic, intl markets

This collaboration marks a milestone for further expansion and aims to reach out to a broader audience, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bikanervala

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bikanervala on Friday said it has tied up with The Montana group from Punjab to further expand its footprint in domestic and international markets.

This collaboration marks a milestone for further expansion and aims to reach out to a broader audience, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is a privilege to work with the iconic brand of India and the entire team will put best possible effort to make this brand a global leader in years to come, said Manoj Madhukar, CEO of The Montana Group.

Bikanervala started its operations as a small sweet shop at Bikaner, in Rajasthan in 1905. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include restaurants and snack businesses.

Presently, Bikanervala is operating 175 sweet shop-cum-restaurant outlets in India as well as in international markets like the UAE, the US, Singapore, New Zealand, and Nepal, the company said.

Suresh Kumar, CEO, Bikanervala, briefed the media about its current operation and further expansion plan both in domestic and international market.

In the domestic market, the focus areas will be Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in the Northern part, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the Southern part and Maharashtra in the Western part of the country.

In the international market, the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom will be the focused markets, the company said.

Also Read

Food Pharmer takes on big bread brands, says brown, multigrain unhealthy

Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

National Cinema Day draws over 6 million moviegoers to theatres: MAI

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Apple threat notification probe: Company's technical experts to visit India

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Deals and discounts make a comeback as Black Friday sale catches on

Go First lenders to vote on liquidation amid lack of suitors: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BikanerPunjabUAE

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story