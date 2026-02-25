BillDesk set to acquire Worldline India's payments business

Payments technology major BillDesk is set to acquire Worldline India’s payments business, a move that will bolster its capabilities in payment aggregation, transaction switching and omnichannel merchant acquisition.

While BillDesk did not disclose the transaction value, industry sources pegged the deal size at between $100 million and $150 million.

“It strengthens our ability to deliver a more connected and scalable payments experience for banks, enterprises and merchants, while supporting digital adoption across markets and segments,” said M N Srinivasu, Co-founder of BillDesk.

Sources said payment companies such as PayU and AvenuesAI had also evaluated the asset before the transaction was finalised.