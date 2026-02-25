Mindspace Reit pre-leases 5.3 lakh sq ft to Chalet Hotels in Hyderabad

Mindspace Business Parks Reit has pre-leased a 5.3 lakh square feet building at its Mindspace Madhapur campus in Hyderabad to Chalet Hotels for the development of a luxury hotel.

The project involves an investment of Rs 350 crore and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY28.

The mixed-use development, predominantly a hotel, will be undertaken through Mindspace Reit’s asset special purpose vehicle, K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Limited (KRIT). It will comprise a 330-key luxury hotel along with ancillary commercial space, subject to final design approvals and statutory clearances.

Mindspace Reit said the addition of a high-end hotel would enhance the campus’s premium positioning and long-term competitiveness. The move is also aimed at diversifying the tenant mix across global capability centres (GCCs), information technology-enabled services (ITeS), and sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, data centres and hospitality.

Mindspace Madhapur is Hyderabad’s largest grade A integrated business campus, spanning over 13 million square feet of IT and ITeS office space. The campus already houses two Westin-branded hotels and an Inorbit Mall. “This development reflects our strategy of creating long-term value by strengthening the ecosystem within our existing business parks through high-quality, complementary uses,” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, K Raheja Corp Investment Managers, which manages Mindspace Business Parks Reit. “By partnering with Chalet Hotels, we are combining our development and asset management capabilities with a proven hospitality platform. The long-tenure structure with built-in escalations provides meaningful revenue visibility, while the addition of luxury hospitality further enhances the attractiveness of Mindspace Madhapur for occupiers,” Nair added.