Biocon Biologics ahead of plan in integrating biosimilar biz of Viatris

Biocon Biologics (BBL) has reported a remarkable doubling of its revenues year-on-year in the first quarter of financial year 24 (FY24), driven by the acquisition of the biosimilars business from the US giant Viatris. Now, BBL is setting its sights on integrating the entire acquired business ahead of its planned schedule.

In an interview with Business Standard, Shreehas Tambe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BBL, revealed that the company entered into a two-year transition services agreement (TSA) with Viatris when they signed the deal in November of the previous year. “Having integrated the 70 countries in emerging markets effectively, and now with a strong leadership team in place, we will accelerate the transition. The North America transition will be completed by the end of this quarter, which is a significant acceleration (less than a year since the deal),” said Tambe.

According to Tambe, the remainder of the business will be integrated before the conclusion of FY24. This move will provide BBL with operational control over the business, which is currently largely managed by Viatris. The employees who joined BBL through the acquisition remain on Viatris payrolls. “We also pay a transition fee to Viatris, which will fall off,” Tambe explained.

BBL is actively working on raising funds from private equity investors to retire part of the $1.4 billion debt that was incurred due to the acquisition. “We are working with investors who have an active interest in the BBL growth story. It's not yet at a stage where we can comment,” said Tambe. He previously hinted to Business Standard in May that the company might also consider an initial public offering (IPO) once the integration of the acquired biosimilars business is complete.

In its Q1FY24 report, BBL recorded a remarkable year-on-year growth of 106 per cent, with revenues reaching Rs 2,015 crore. The Ebitda for the same quarter stood at Rs 457 crore, up 141 per cent, representing an Ebitda margin of 23 per cent. The company's ambitious plans for integration and potential future fundraising efforts underscore its strong position and strategic outlook as it seeks to consolidate and expand its presence in the biologics market.