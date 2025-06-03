Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that it has bagged "significant" orders from Rajasthan government.

L&T classifies orders worth between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant'.

The projects have been bagged by the water and effluent treatment business vertical of L&T from the public health engineering department of Rajasthan, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company said it has "won an EPC order for the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project' Phase II, Package-1".

The scope of the project encompasses "supply and installation of 5,251-km transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 38 ground level reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses and 132 overhead service reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 25 ML", it said.