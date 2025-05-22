Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics gets six-month extension of insulin supply in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics gets six-month extension of insulin supply in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics to continue insulin supply in Malaysia through October 2025 as MoH extends existing contract under partnership with Duopharma and Biocon Sdn. Bhd.

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon arm Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL) said in a statement that the Malaysian Ministry of Health has extended the insulin supply contract with the company.
 
“Biocon Biologics is pleased to inform that the Government of Malaysia has agreed to extend the current contract period of 36 months under the existing insulin supply agreement with its subsidiary in Malaysia, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., and Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (DMktg), for an additional six (6) months, effective from 29 April 2025 until 28 October 2025,” said a company spokesperson.
 
Biocon Biologics further stated that it has been the Ministry of Health’s partner of choice for insulin supply in Malaysia for nearly a decade. Its recombinant human insulin products are manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility in Johor and distributed via commercial partner DMktg. The current supply contract runs through April 2025.
 
 
The amendment to the contract will be formalised through a supplementary agreement between the Ministry of Health (MoH), Duopharma Marketing (DMktg), and Biocon.
 
Biocon Biologics said it remains committed to providing affordable access to life-saving insulins for people with diabetes in Malaysia and globally.
 
The company has been supplying insulin products to Malaysia for over a decade. Additionally, it operates an integrated insulin manufacturing facility in Johor, in southern Malaysia. Biocon Biologics received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for this facility earlier this year, in January.
 
First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

