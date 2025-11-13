Birla Estate partners with Gujarat Titans as principal sponsor for IPL 2026

A part of Aditya Birla Real Estate, Birla Estates on Thursday announced its partnership with the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) as its principal sponsor for the next season, for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.

“The partnership marks a significant step in Birla Estates’ brand journey, underscoring its commitment to innovation, excellence and creating meaningful connections with communities across India — values that both Gujarat Titans and Birla Estates strongly embody,” it stated in a release.

Partnering with GT, which is one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking teams in the IPL, aligns perfectly with Birla Estates’ philosophy of excellence, innovation and community, said K T Jithendran, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Birla Estates, in a statement.

“This collaboration allows the company to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field,” Jithendran added. Colonel Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer (COO), GT, said that partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances its brand portfolio but also reflects its commitment to collaborating with institutions that elevate its presence across geographies. “This association marks a powerful synergy between two brands that share a vision for innovation, performance and impact. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth,” Singh noted.