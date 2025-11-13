Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bid

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), led by billionaire Ranjan Pai, has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to join the insolvency process of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of troubled edtech firm Byju’s.

According to documents filed with the resolution professional (RP), MEMG India has sought to be included in the list of prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) and expressed its intent to examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan. This is the second submission of EOI by MEMG after the time for such submission was extended by the RP to November 13, 2025.

The submission by MEMG India includes all statutory undertakings required under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The company has certified that it meets the eligibility norms for PRAs and is not disqualified under Section 29A of the IBC. MEMG has also submitted the necessary affidavits, confidentiality commitments, and e-stamp executed documentation as part of the filing. As per the EOI, MEMG has requested access to the information memorandum, virtual data room, evaluation matrix, and other CIRP-related information in order to assess the feasibility of preparing and submitting a resolution plan. The resolution professional will review eligibility, issue a provisional list of PRAs, and subsequently a final list, following verification and approval from the committee of creditors (CoC). Submission of the EOI does not guarantee shortlisting or approval for the next phase. It is, however, understood that MEMG India is the only applicant that has submitted the EOI and there are no other applicants who have bid for the same.