Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Thursday announced the establishment of a Radio Access Network (RAN) Software Research & Development (R&D) unit in Bengaluru.

The facility will initially focus on developing advanced 5G features for Ericsson's 5G baseband, the company said in a statement.

"Setting up the R&D Center in India for RAN software development represents a significant step towards strengthening our R&D operations in India.

"Even as we leverage Indian software talent, we are also contributing to building the knowledge base and the telecom eco-system in the country," Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India and Head of Network solutions, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, said.