Biryani Blues raises $5 million in funding led by Yugadi Capital fund

Quick service restaurant chain Biryani Blues on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5 million (over Rs 40 crore) in a funding round led by Carpediem Capital's new fund Yugadi Capital with participation of other investors.

The fund raised in a pre-Series C funding round will support expansion strategy, enhance human capital across functions, and upgrade operations and logistics. The brand plans to open over 100 new outlets over the next three years, Biryani Blues said in a statement.

"We are poised to accelerate our expansion by opening over a 100 new brand stores over the next three years, in popular high street markets and malls across north India," Biryani Blues Co-founder Raymond Andrews said.

Operating under Thea Kitchen Pvt. Ltd, Biryani Blues runs 68 outlets across North India and Bengaluru.

Earlier, Biryani Blues raised USD 5 million in Series B funding from Rebel Foods in FY22. It had previously secured USD 2 million in Series A funding from Carpediem Capital Partners Fund I between FY 2016 and FY 2017.

"With this infusion, we reinforce our confidence in management's ability to scale its decade-long success. We remain committed to supporting Biryani Blues and its strong market potential," Carpediem Capital Chairman Arvind Nair said.

Biryani Blues said it clocked a revenue of USD10 million in FY25 and after the latest funding, its valuation has reached USD 30 million.