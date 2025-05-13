L&T bags govt contracts worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro has secured contracts under its Buildings & Factories business, bagging two major government-backed infrastructure projects in New Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, according to a company press statement.

The company has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order from the Central Public Works Department to build Common Central Secretariat buildings 6 and 7 in the national capital.

The project entails the construction of two buildings, each comprising one basement, two podiums, an upper ground floor, and six additional floors, the company said.

The scope of work includes civil structure, finishes, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, external development, and five years of operations and maintenance.

In a separate order, the conglomerate won a design-and-build contract from the Government of Andhra Pradesh to construct the State Legislative Assembly building.

The project involves the construction of a structure comprising a basement, ground floor, and three additional floors, the company said.

Both projects are expected to be completed within an 18-month timeline.

The orders fall under L&T’s ‘large’ category, which the company defines as having a value between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore.

Last week, the company reported a 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of 2024–25, at ₹5,497.3 crore, while revenue rose 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹74,392.28 crore.

L&T’s board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share.

For the full year ended March 2025, L&T reported a net profit of ₹15,037 crore, up 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

As of 31 March 2025, the company's consolidated order book stood at ₹5.79 trillion, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with international orders accounting for 46 per cent of the total.

L&T shares were down 0.43 per cent at ₹3,571.25, while the Sensex was down 1.47 per cent at 81,218.45 points at 1.13 pm.