Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Black Box eyes $2 billion revenue in 4 years on rising AI, data demand

Black Box eyes $2 billion revenue in 4 years on rising AI, data demand

Black Box has increased its focus on modular data centres and prefabricated solutions, which are designed to accelerate project timelines and cater to hyperscale needs

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks
Representative Picture
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Digital infrastructure firm Black Box is setting its sights on attaining a $2 billion revenue target by financial year 2028 (FY28) as it capitalises on surging demand for data centres, AI-driven infrastructure, and digital connectivity solutions.
 
During an earnings call, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma said that the roadmap to $2 billion revenue is rooted in adapting to the digital infrastructure needs of top global clients.
 
Black Box has recently revamped its go-to-market strategy to concentrate on 300 high-spend clients across sectors like financial services, healthcare, and technology, ensuring deep engagement and tailored services for each.
 
“We realised earlier on that our go-to-market structure wasn't designed to be able to bring in hyper-growth and therefore we invested in high quality talent, reorganising our go-to-market with vertical focus and horizontal focus,” said Verma.
 
“We also realised that we cannot be everything to everybody. Therefore we decided to focus on our top 300 customers, which includes many of these large spenders in capex, be it a high-tech semiconductor industry or hyperscaler industry or large financial institutions,” he said.
Amid booming global data demand, Black Box has increased focus on modular data centres and prefabricated solutions, which are designed to accelerate project timelines and cater to hyperscale needs. AI integration has only intensified demand for these high-density, high-computational environments, according to Verma.

More From This Section

National Housing Bank raises Rs 3,830 cr through 10-year bonds at 7.14%

Govt to probe e-scooter maker Ola Electric over service, product standards

Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

Rapido reports 2.5x increase in gross order value to Rs 2,461 cr in Q2FY25

Eicher Motors up 8%; Royal Enfield rides past 'toughest phase': Analysts

 
Black Box’s growth trajectory also includes leveraging recent funding through the issuance of preferential warrants, which raised Rs 386 crore. These funds, Verma indicated, are geared toward growth capital into the expansion of data centre build capabilities, go-to-market expansion, and innovation delivery.
 
“We have been an acquisitive company. Blackbox came through an acquisition. So, if something comes around the way that makes sense, we will consider, but our focus remains on organic growth,” said Verma when asked about acquisition plans.  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Data that powers artificial intelligence is disappearing a rapid pace

Premium

Data stickiness likely to see users absorb mobile tariff hike: Analysts

Maharashtra announces step for transparency in real estate brokerage fees

Sonia Gandhi's 'Rahul plane' to crash in Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan sent both Aussie openers back to dugout

Topics :Artificial intelligencedata usageData centreTechnologyinfrastructure

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story