Home / Companies / News / Black Box eyes $700 mn additional revenues via acquisitions in 3-4 years

Black Box eyes $700 mn additional revenues via acquisitions in 3-4 years

The Essar group company is setting up a dedicated mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team to identify targets so that it can expand digital infrastructure capabilities and geographic reach

Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box
premium
Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Black Box Ltd, the BSE-listed digital infrastructure provider, plans to add about $700 million in revenues through acquisitions over the next three-four years, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma. 
The Essar group company is setting up a dedicated mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team to identify targets so that it can expand digital infrastructure capabilities and geographic reach. 
“We are already evaluating opportunities and expect to close at least one acquisition in the next six months,” Verma said in an interview on Tuesday. 
The firm is also aiming for organic revenue growth of around 15 per cent annually. Its $500 million order book is projected to rise 30–40 per cent by the end of the financial year, driven by enterprise and data-centre spending. 
“Large projects typically have an 18–24 month execution cycle, which gives us strong visibility over the next three years,” Verma said. Positioning itself as a key player in artificial intelligence (AI)-ready infrastructure, Black Box builds secure networks and data systems for banking, healthcare, and telecom clients. “AI’s promise can only be realised on robust digital infrastructure,” Verma said. 
Global computing power demand is expected to reach about 100 gigawatts (Gw) in the next five years, translating into a $200 billion addressable market.Black Box aims to capture a share of this opportunity and is targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation andamortisation (Ebitda) of $200 million by 2029, with margins above 10 per cent. Investor interest in India’s data-infrastructure ecosystem is accelerating, with large funds and private equity players committing long-term capital. Domestic opportunities are also expected to expand under India’s new data localisation rules, Verma added. 
“Black Box has moved beyond systems integration to become a full-scale digital infrastructure solutions provider,” he said. “Our next phase is about scale — both organic and through acquisitions.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nvidia to keep sponsoring H-1B visas despite Trump's new $100K fee: Report

Premium

Titan expects good Q3 show in jewellery business despite high base

Premium

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance public issue to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore

Supreme Court restores GERC order in Gujarat Urja-Essar Power dispute

Topics :Black Box OkhlaDigital India

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story