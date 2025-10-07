Nvidia to keep sponsoring H-1B visas despite Trump's new $100K fee: Report

Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said that the company will continue to sponsor H-1B visas and cover all associated costs following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order last month that imposed a $100,000 fee on each new application, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

"As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives," Huang wrote in a message to staff, cited by Business Insider.

"And the miracle of Nvidia â€” built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world â€” would not be possible without immigration," Huang added, according to the report.