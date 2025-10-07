Canara HSBC Life well-funded to drive growth, says CEO Anuj Mathur

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is well-capitalised and has sufficient internal funds to support its growth initiatives. The company is raising nearly Rs 2,500 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) due to stake dilution by its existing shareholders, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anuj Mathur said.

The life insurer plans to raise nearly Rs 2,500 crore through the OFS, whereby shareholders — Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HSBC Insurance — will offload their stake. Post the IPO, Canara Bank’s holding will decline from 51 per cent to 36.5 per cent, PNB’s stake will reduce to 13 per cent from 23 per cent, while HSBC Insurance’s stake will come down to 25.5 per cent from 26 per cent.

The price band is set between Rs 100 and Rs 106 per share, with a face value of Rs 10. The IPO will open for subscription on October 10 and close on October 14, 2025. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. Company well-funded to support growth plans “The proceeds from the fundraise will go to the shareholders to the extent of their dilution. As a company, we are fairly capitalised, and our solvency ratio is upwards of 200 per cent. We are comfortable in funding our growth initiatives and have sufficient internal accruals. Our profits are helping us fund expansion plans, so we don’t need fresh capital as of now,” Mathur said.

The company’s net profit rose to Rs 1,133.17 crore in FY24 from Rs 911.94 crore in FY23. Its solvency ratio stood at 215 per cent. The gross written premium reached Rs 5,146 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 4,437.6 crore a year earlier. Bancassurance model to drive expansion Mathur expects the bancassurance-backed life insurer to outgrow the industry in both bancassurance and alternate channels. “Bancassurance is a very good business model as it is a low-cost acquisition model and offers better value to customers. It’s clear that banks will drive insurance penetration in the country, and both the regulator and the government are supportive. We have also launched an agency channel, and this will help expand the overall business mix,” he said.