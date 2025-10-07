Titan expects good demand in Q3 in jewellery business despite high base

Titan Co expects the October–December quarter to see good performance in the jewellery business despite a high base in the preceding quarter.

“Given the wedding season and the last few days of September when Navratri began, demand has been good,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company , told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

He added that he hopes buyer growth will be better this festive season, coupled with the wedding season that follows.

To counter soaring gold prices, the company has launched a campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar, urging customers to exchange their old gold for new designs.

Speaking about the exchange gold programme that Titan is running through its jewellery chain, Tanishq, Chawla said: “We want to stimulate demand. There is certainly no question about it, and that is our way of investing in it. Because finally, it is an expensive proposition to do an exchange.” He further added: “We said this season, let people feel completely unconstrained to open their lockers and exchange it for new jewellery or even coins… We are not in the business of selling you gold; we are in the business of selling you beautiful designs.” Talking about the jewellery chain Damas, in which Titan is in the process of acquiring a majority stake, Chawla said that the brand will continue to expand in the Middle East.

In its quarterly update ahead of its results, Titan said that its domestic jewellery business saw growth of 19 per cent in the July–September quarter. “Surging gold prices drove substantial ticket size increases, offsetting marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declines in buyer counts. The impact of Q2FY25’s high base (due to custom duty reduction) was offset by the early onset of the festive season in September this year, compared to October in FY25,” the update said. The update also noted that the growth was fuelled by significant investments in consumer promotions, including its exchange offer and marketing initiatives to stimulate demand as gold prices scaled record highs.