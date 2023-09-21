Home / Companies / News / Black Box opens new centre of excellence in Bengaluru, to create 500 jobs

Black Box opens new centre of excellence in Bengaluru, to create 500 jobs

The new centre is also projected to increase the company's margin by around Rs 50 crore in the near term, according to Black Box

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
US-based IT solutions provider Black Box Ltd (formerly AGC Networks), listed on the BSE and NSE, is bolstering its India operations with the launch of a new centre of excellence in Bengaluru. Black Box is one of Essar's principal investments in the technology and retail sectors.

As part of its worldwide expansion plans, the company plans to create an additional 500 jobs in India to meet growing customer demand. Of this, 200 individuals have already joined, and the rest will be recruited over the next six months. The company has a global workforce of approximately 4,100, of which more than 1,000 are based in India.
 
The new centre is also projected to increase the company's margin by around Rs 50 crore in the near term, according to Black Box.

"This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant upgrade, providing employees with an unparalleled environment for collaboration and optimising business operations," the company stated.

Occupying 50,000 square feet, the centre features advanced R&D labs, command centres, client-specific offshore delivery centres, and dedicated discussion rooms, all designed to encourage teamwork across teams and regions.

With the launch of this new facility, Black Box is set to broaden its service portfolio, encompassing Programme Management, Solutions Engineering, Managed Services and functioning as a Global Response Centre, offering an expanded range of services for its clients.

"We are committed to delivering excellence in digital infrastructure solutions, and these are exhilarating times at Black Box as we anticipate servicing our global clients from this strategic centre," said Sanjeev Verma, executive director of Black Box Ltd and president and CEO of Black Box Corp.

Black Box provides services in digital infrastructure, enterprise networking, and digital collaboration, aiming to address the dynamic requirements of contemporary businesses. The company is preparing to strengthen its presence in areas such as data centre services, networking solutions, and cybersecurity offerings.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

