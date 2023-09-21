Meesho Mall gears up for the festive season, features an array of brands

SoftBank -backed e-commerce firm Meesho unveiled its strategic expansion by offering an array of branded products through 'Meesho Mall' for the festive season. The aim is also to help digitalise the businesses of small merchants and regional brands. The expansion into branded products underlines Meesho's commitment to enhancing customers' festive shopping experience.

"Ahead of the festive season, this strategic expansion into branded products aligns with our goal of offering a diverse and affordable selection to our consumers," said Dhiresh Bansal, chief financial officer at Meesho. "This also serves as an enabler for several emerging and regional brands looking to tap into a larger audience across the country."

Since its launch last year, Bansal said Meesho Mall has been growing by about 30 per cent month-on-month, processing an impressive over one crore orders in the past six months. "We believe that the mall will be a significant lever for monetisation in the future," said Bansal. "Staying true to its vision, Meesho Mall aims to double down on accessibility, affordability, selection, and experience for its diverse stakeholders."

While customers may not always seek out brands for their shopping needs, there have been repeated searches for branded products in certain categories such as personal care and beauty, footwear, and electronic accessories. Meesho recognised this trend through extensive user research and engagement, which led to the introduction of Meesho Mall. On the other hand, brands have expressed a strong intent to join Meesho to leverage the platform's strong capabilities, wide reach in Tier-II markets and a large customer base. Currently, Meesho Mall has partnered with over 400 national and regional brands. These include brands such as Bajaj, Biotique, boAt, Decathlon, Bewakoof, and Himalaya. Other brands include Mamaearth, Milton, Paragon, Philips, Plum, Sirona, and Wow Skin Science. Currently, the mall is witnessing over 25 lakh unique transacting users every month.

"We believe that this collaboration will open up avenues for us to reach a wider consumer base, making our products more accessible to customers from Tier-II+ markets," said Deep Bajaj, co-founder at Sirona Hygiene. "This strategic move not only caters to brand-conscious consumers but also helps us tap into this growing segment, fostering mutual business growth."

The recent Meesho Mall sale saw a fourfold increase in orders, highlighting the immense growth potential of this venture.