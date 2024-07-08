Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BlackRock buys 4.55 mn shares of Swan Energy worth Rs 304 cr via block deal

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 668.27 apiece, taking the combined deal size to Rs 304.50 crore

Blackrock
The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 666.20-692.60 per piece.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
Global asset manager BlackRock on Monday bought shares of Swan Energy for Rs 304 crore through open market transactions.

US-based BlackRock through its three affiliates acquired 45.56 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.45 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Swan Energy, as per the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 668.27 apiece, taking the combined deal size to Rs 304.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Mauritius-based private equity fund 2i Capital PCC, EOS Multi-Strategy Fund AIFLNP VCIC, Dovetail India Fund, Epitome Trading and Investments and Paulomi Ketan Doshi were among the entities which offloaded shares of Swan Energy.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 666.20-692.60 per piece.

Shares of Swan Energy jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 692.60 apiece -- its upper circuit limit -- on the NSE.

Swan Energy operates across sectors including textiles, real estate, energy, and petrochemicals.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

