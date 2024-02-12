Home / Companies / News / Blinkit introduces 'Single Mode' for solo shoppers ahead of Valentine's Day

Blinkit introduces 'Single Mode' for solo shoppers ahead of Valentine's Day

New feature caters to both singles and couples with curated product selections and an on/off button to switch between the two

Blinkit app screenshot
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As Valentine's Day draws near, Blinkit, the Zomato-owned online retailer, has unveiled a new feature called 'Single Mode' tailored for solo shoppers. This innovative addition allows users to explore a specially curated selection of products designed to cater to individual needs and preferences for the holiday. Users can switch the mode on or off to access curated products.

With the 'Single Mode' feature, users can access a variety of product categories tailored for solo activities, including options for indulging in solo parties, binge-watching sessions, self-care routines, and even personalised gifts for oneself.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In contrast, when the 'Single Mode' is turned off, the app showcases a range of romantic products and experiences ideal for couples celebrating the week of love. From traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates to curated date ideas and intimate products, Blinkit offers a comprehensive selection to help couples to celebrate the international holiday together,

A fascinating inclusion in the 'Plans for One' section is an option titled 'Pray for a good partner', offering pooja items for those seeking companionship in the future.

The introduction of these additional capabilities comes amid a surge in orders ahead of Valentine's Day, with Blinkit reporting higher sales compared to previous years. The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, expressed satisfaction with the platform's ability to facilitate Valentine's Day gifting, noting a significant uptick in orders, according to a report by News18.

Despite its lower revenue base compared to Zomato, Blinkit has seen remarkable growth in revenue from advertisements, with a notable increase in the number of advertisers on the platform in its October-December (Q3) quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). The company's advertisement revenue grew by 220 per cent year-on-year (YoY), more than double that of Blinkit's gross order value (GOV), which surged 103 per cent in the same period. The number of advertisers also skyrocketed by 130 per cent to 557 in Q3FY24, compared to 242 during the same period last year.

According to Blinkit's top management, the platform is emerging as a preferred advertising destination for both established and emerging brands in the country, signalling its growing prominence in the online retail landscape.
 

Also Read

Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

Zomato rallies 5%, hits 2-year high on healthy December quarter results

Zomato receives Rs 402 cr GST show cause notice, says 'not liable to pay'

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Navi Finserv plans to raise up to Rs 600 cr via bond issue to fund growth

Yatharth Hospital acquires Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis for Rs 116 crore

Sky's the limit: Maruti Suzuki ventures into electric air copters

Vedanta's demerger process to be completed in next 9-12 months: Official

Signature Global to develop housing project in Gurugram as demand surges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zomatovalentines daydoorstep deliveryFood delivery in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story