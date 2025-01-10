Blinkit launches 10-minute food delivery app 'Bistro' across Gurugram

Zomato-owned Blinkit has launched Bistro, a 10-minute food delivery app. The quick food delivery service is being rolled out across Gurugram as a pilot project.

The app is available on Apple's App Store and is currently ranked 12th in the food and drinks section.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced the launch of the application on social media platform X: "With @bistrobyblinkit, we will offer our customers high-quality, canteen-type food, delivered hot in 10 minutes. We believe high-quality food that is more accessible has the potential to induct more customers into ‘outside of home’ food consumption. To achieve this, we are innovating on the entire food supply chain with Bistro. At Bistro, no preservatives or food processors are used in preparing the food, nor is it microwaved processed food. Instead, we are investing in infrastructure and R&D to create tasty dishes within 5 minutes or less," Dhindsa wrote on X.

The Blinkit CEO also stated that this application operates outside the ecosystem of Zomato and Blinkit. In a separate post on X, he said, "This [Bistro] is a standalone team, with a standalone app—and no Zomato restaurant data has been used. We will not even use the Zomato app to market Bistro."

On January 9, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) indicated it may approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to raise concerns over Zomato and Swiggy's recent launch of standalone apps for 10-minute food delivery, according to media reports.

The NRAI is already involved in an ongoing case with the antitrust body, accusing both platforms of anti-competitive behaviour.

Zomato’s Blinkit and Swiggy recently introduced independent apps named Bistro and Snacc, respectively. The NRAI claims this amounts to operating private labels, which could create challenges for restaurant partners, as per the report.