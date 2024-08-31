BLS International acquires 51% stake in SLW Media for Rs 80.24 lakh

Visa processing and consular services provider BLS International on Saturday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in sports management company SLW Media for a value of Rs 80.24 lakh.

The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in SLW Media for a value of Rs 80.24 lakh, SLW Media said in a statement.

The acquisition aligns perfectly with BLS International's extensive global presence, allowing for seamless integration of golf events with its visa and travel services across more than 66 countries, it said.