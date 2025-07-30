Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold minor gains; L&T gains 3.5%, Tata Motors slumps 3%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 30, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap added 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap gained 0.26 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Ambiguity over India-US trade deal, and the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision kept investors on the sidelines on Wednesday and capping upside in the markets. Stock markets in India, thus, opened flat with a mild positive bias today.
The BSE Sensex was at trading at 81,439 in morning deals, higher by 101 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 24,837, up 16 points or 0.06 per cent.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap added 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap gained 0.26 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty Auto dropped 0.5 per cent.
IPOs Today
NSDL IPO Opens: Brokerages remain upbeat about the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of India’s largest depository, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), which opens for public subscription today. Market analysts have broadly shared positive views on the public issue, citing its fair valuation compared to its only listed rival, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), and believe the company is well-positioned for long-term growth prospects. READ MORE
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, NTPC, BEL, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers from the Sensex pack. Whereas, Tata Motors, HUL, ICICI Bank, Eternal (Zomato) and ITC were among the top laggards.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends
Stock Market LIVE Updates:Nifty Energy was among the top-performing sectoral indices, up by 0.27 per cent. On the flip side, Nifty Auto was the worst performing index, down by 0.68 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at borader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, NSE Midcap 100 index opened 0.06 per cent higher and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up by 0.42 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens higher at 81,433
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opens in green at 81,433.20, up by 95.25 points or 0.12 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates:Nifty50 opens in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens in green at 24,828.75 levels, up by 8.30 points or 0.03 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, BSE Sensex settled at 81,585.91 level, up by 247.96 points or 0.30 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty50 settled at 24,890.40 level, up by 69.30 points or 0.28 per cent.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Wednesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India rupee opened 27 paise lower on Wednesday amid US-India trade deal uncertainty. The domestic currency started today's trade at 87.09 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 86.81/$ as Donald Trump signalled at no finalisation of deal between the two countries.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty key levels to watch on July 30
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty's close near the day's high resulted in a bullish 'engulfing' candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Consequently, the previous day's low of 24,598 now establishes itself as a new support level for the Nifty. In the short term, 24,882 and 25,000 are identified as crucial hurdles on the upside. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion in its biggest deal yet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors is set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family, in a transaction valued at $4.5 billion, according to reports.
This would mark the Tata Group’s second-largest acquisition, following its purchase of Corus, and the largest deal to date for the automotive division. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India may pay 20% to 25% tariff, but not yet final, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20 per cent to 25 per cent. He cautioned that the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, NTPC, Asian Paints among top stocks to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will react to first quarter (Q1FY26) results from Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bank of India, Amber Enterprises India, Varun Beverages, and GMR Airports, among others.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the major Q1 results today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Indus Towers, InterGlobe Aviation, Kaynes Technology, KPIT Technologies, NHPC, and Punjab National Bank are the key names scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results today.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what's lined up for investors in primary markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mainboard segment, the IPOs of NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers, and M&B Engineering will open for public subscription. Laxmi India Finance IPO and Aditya Infotech will enter the second day of subscription. GNG Electronics and Indiqube Spaces will make their debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, three new issues will open for bidding, including Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune). Kaytex Fabrics IPO will enter the second day of public subscription. Umiya Mobile IPO and Repono IPO will close for subscription.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks traded mixed after US-China trade talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened mixed as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose trade tariffs will not be delayed further. Meanwhile, the US and China ended trade talks without a deal to extend a temporary pause on steep tariffs.
Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1 per cent. However, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.3 per cent.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog. Catch all the key stock market action and updates here.
First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:48 AM IST