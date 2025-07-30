Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / L&T rises 4% on posting Q1 results; most brokerages raise target price

L&T rises 4% on posting Q1 results; most brokerages raise target price

L&T shares rose 4.4 per cent in trade after the company reported healthy Q1 numbers; here's what brokerages suggest

Larsen & Toubro

Photo: Shutterstock

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares advanced 4.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day high at ₹3,650.9 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company reported healthy Q1 results. 
 
Around 10:09 AM, L&T share price was up 3.55 per cent at ₹1,244 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 81,522.2. 

L&T Q1 results 

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26) grew by 29.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,617.2 crore, as against ₹2785.72 crore a year ago. 
 
 
Its revenue from operations for Q1FY26 increased by 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹63,678.92 crore, as compared to ₹55,119.82 crore a year ago. 

Brokerages' view on L&T 

Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'Buy' rating on L&T and raised the target to ₹4,200 per share, from ₹4,100. The brokerage is upbeat on L&T as the results were ahead of its estimates and the order book remained strong. 

Also Read

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

L&T, GR Infra: Road infra-linked stocks decline; Nuvama remains cautious

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro mulls another ESG bond issue after debut attracts premium

L&T CMD S N Subrahmanyan

Seeing strong growth amid global uncertainties: L&T's S N Subrahmanyanpremium

Larsen & Toubro

L&T shares rise after bagging ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore order from JSW Energy

Larsen & Toubro

L&T raises Rs 500 cr through first listed ESG bond under new Sebi norms

 
In Q1, L&T's order inflow grew 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹76,600 crore, driven by international geographies (25 per cent Y-o-Y) and large order wins in power boiler, turbine, and generator (BTG). Domestic inflow was up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, and international project inflow was up 69 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. 
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has also reiterated 'Buy' and has increased the target to ₹4,200 per share from ₹4,000 as a growing order book, coupled with a robust pipeline, support long-term prospects. 
 
JM Financial Institutional Securities continued with a 'Buy' on L&T and increased the target to ₹4,313 per share from ₹3,850. JM Financial is reasonably confident of L&T exceeding its order inflow target of 10 per cent growth based on a multi-year uptick in Middle East tendering. 
 
L&T has delivered a trailing twelve-month return on equity (TTM ROE) of 17 per cent in Q1FY26, close to its FY26 target of 18 per cent, driven partly by a further reduction in Net Working Capital (NWC) to sales level to a decadal low of 10 per cent.   ICICI Securities maintained 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹4,450 per share. The brokerages expects L&T stock to re-rate on improving core earnings growth. 
 
Emkay Global Financial Services has also reitered its 'Buy' call with a target of ₹4,000 per share. L&T is trading at a core plant and machinery (P&M) multiple of 27x/22x FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS), and offers an attractive risk-reward, according to the brokerage. 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold minor gains; L&T gains 4%, Tata Motors slumps 3%

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: BPCL, 19 others to go ex-date on July 31; do you own any?

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee slides past 87/$ as Trump's tariff remarks, oil rally weigh

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Stock Analysis Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon