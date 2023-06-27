Home / Companies / News / BLS International Services plans Rs 2,000 cr investment: MD Aggarwal

BLS International Services plans Rs 2,000 cr investment: MD Aggarwal

BLS International Services provides numerous tech-enabled services to governments and individuals in various geographies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
BLS International Services is planning to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years in the domestic and international markets, its Joint MD Shikhar Aggarwal has said.

"We have plans to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in domestic and global markets to increase our presence. We will continue to tap business opportunities which come our way," Aggarwal told PTI in reply to a question on the company's growth plans.

The investments will be made in a phased-manner over the next three years till FY2025-26, he added.

When asked about the funding source, Aggarwal said, "It will be sourced from both internal and external sources like debt etc".

The funds will be utilised towards a few strategic acquisitions, which BLS International is eyeing in India and some of the European nations, to increase its presence.

The company is also eyeing fresh contracts to further strengthen its position in the market, establish long-term partnerships and drive sustainable business growth.

Last month, BSE-listed BLS International bagged a visa outsourcing contract from the Spanish government.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation (MAEUEC) of Spain awarded BLS International the global contract for visa application outsourcing for the second time in a row. The contract covers Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC, amongst other regions," Aggarwal said.

The company has also installed and commissioned hardware at 81 offices under Presidency Zones in Kolkata and provided manpower as part of a work order bagged from the West Bengal government.

Topics :BLS International ServicesInvestment

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

