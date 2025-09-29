Home / Companies / News / Blue Dart Express to hike courier service rates by 9-12% from January

In line with its annual practice, Blue Dart undertakes a comprehensive review of its pricing structure to ensure continued service excellence while fostering sustainable ecosystem collaboration

Photo: Company website / Blue Dart Express
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Courier services provider Blue Dart Express on Monday said it will increase the prices of its shipments between 9-12 per cent from January 1, 2026.

To support new customers and encourage business growth, those signing up between October 1 and December 31, will not be impacted by the upcoming General Price Increase (GPI), it said.

This pricing adjustment is essential to maintaining speed, reliability, and customer-centric solutions, while addressing the impacts of inflationary pressures, escalating airline costs, and the complexities of global supply chains, the company said.

The average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9-12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the customer's shipping profile, Blue Dart Express said in a statement.

In line with its annual practice, Blue Dart undertakes a comprehensive review of its pricing structure to ensure continued service excellence while fostering sustainable ecosystem collaboration, it said.

"The General Price Increase enables us to continue investing in advanced technology, greener logistics, and network expansion.

"We will exempt all customers onboarded between October and December 2025, hereby reaffirming our promise to support businesses in scaling seamlessly with us, even amidst global challenges," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

