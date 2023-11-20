Blue Dart introduces automated digital parcel lockers with India Post

Blue Dart Express Limited , the express air integrated transportation and distribution logistics company, has introduced digital parcel lockers at selected post offices in partnership with India Post. These new lockers will provide customers with an alternative delivery method that does away with the need for personal receipts or signing upon package delivery.

Through this system, authorised personnel will have access to the locker and will deposit deliveries. Recipients can access their packages by entering a designated code and opening the locker. This allows for flexible delivery and collection times.

Balfour Manuel, the managing director of Blue Dart, said, "Blue Dart maintains a longstanding strategic business relationship with India Post. This transformative partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, offering customers the flexibility to collect packages at their convenience. The initiative reflects our dedication to revolutionising hyper-connected city logistics, improving last-mile delivery efficiency, and ensuring a reliable and secure experience for customers in an increasingly digital and on-demand world."

Blue Dart has also collaborated with Podrones, a last-mile technology and parcel locker company, to drive this initiative.

"Fusing Forces, India Post's Smart Parcel delivery system (ANVIT) collaborates with Blue Dart's expertise to leverage smart parcel technology, redefining the landscape of efficient and reliable logistics solutions," added Amitabh Singh, the postmaster general, mails & BD at Maharashtra Circle.

Last month, Blue Dart announced an increase in shipment prices beginning from January 1, 2024. The company stated that the average hike will be 9.6 per cent as compared to the current prices, however, the price increase will not impact customers signing up from October 1 to December 31, 2023. MD Manuel added that these hikes were normal and that prices were adjusted every year depending on macro and micro-economic factors.

This adjustment is also a reflection of many different factors, including the current geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary and fiscal policies, inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, all of which impact the cost structure.