BluSmart launches 100% all-electric premium limousine service in UAE

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, announced on Monday its entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company said in a press release.

The company's entry into the UAE, with the campaign #RideSmartDubai, marks its first international foray.

In the press release, the company said, "This makes it the UAE’s first 100 per cent electric full-stack premium limousine service and serves as a significant milestone in the UAE’s transition towards sustainable transportation solutions."

The company further said that its chauffeur-driven luxury service in Dubai will commence with a fleet of premium Audi e-tron cars. "The industry-first features include zero driver cancellations, flat and transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a carbon dioxide tracker that shows the amount of carbon dioxide saved after every ride taken by the user," the press release said.

It further stated that the diverse services cater to Dubai's cosmopolitan population, offering city rides, airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city, and drop-off services to other Emirates. To book a BluSmart experience in Dubai, including corporate employee transportation, customers can easily download the BluSmart App from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder, BluSmart, said, "The UAE has truly been a game changer for mobility and sustainable solutions, setting a remarkable precedent for innovative urban development. We are thrilled to bring BluSmart's sustainable business model and customer-centric offerings to the UAE's mobility market. Our mission is to 'decarbonise mobility at scale' and provide residents and visitors with convenient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation options while also contributing to the UAE's vision of building smart, sustainable cities."

Talking about the company's expansion plans, the co-founder said, "The future of transportation is electric, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this EV revolution by launching our service with ultra-premium EVs — Audi e-tron. While the UAE is our first step in West Asia, we also aim to expand to other parts of this region by partnering with governments, businesses, corporates/brands, and consumers, to build a greener, more sustainable future for all."

Sreejith Hrishikesh, vice-president, business and country head of BluSmart UAE, said, "At BluSmart, our goal is to be the preferred limousine service in Dubai, offering customers a truly premium experience. The #RideSmartDubai campaign is designed to resonate with users looking for dependable, safe and luxurious travel options."

The communique added that in India, BluSmart, with its fleet of over 7,500 electric vehicles (EVs) – the largest in South Asia – has completed more than 15.1 million emission-free trips, covering over 498 million electric km and saving 36 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions since its inception in 2019.