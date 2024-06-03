Home / Companies / News / Japan Airlines signs a codeshare pact with IndiGo to expand its services

Japan Airlines signs a codeshare pact with IndiGo to expand its services

Japan Airlines (JAL) and IndiGo have agreed on codeshare partnership which will benefit the customers by providing more travel options between Japan and India, a statement said

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft
The two carriers will seek to further expand the cooperation with IndiGo codesharing on JAL-operated flights, it added. | File image |
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan Airlines on Monday said it has entered into a codeshare arrangement with IndiGo, which would help the Japanese carrier expand services to 14 destinations of the domestic carrier's network.

At present, Japan Airlines operates its services to Delhi and Bengaluru from Tokyo. It offers daily flight services to the national capital from Haneda Airport, while its thrice-a-week services to Bengaluru are operated from Narita Airport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Japan Airlines (JAL) and IndiGo have agreed on codeshare partnership which will benefit the customers by providing more travel options between Japan and India," a statement said.

The codeshare partnership will allow Japan Airlines to strengthen its connectivity into India initially, while enabling more travel options for IndiGo customers on JAL's extensive domestic and international network in later phases, the statement said.

The partnership will enable codeshare on India routes that connect to JAL-operated flights from/to Delhi and Bengaluru, as per the statement.

Through this partnership, Japan Airlines said it will be able to establish an extensive network pan-India, including major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Pune, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Goa, which connects to JAL-operated flights.

Later, the two carriers will seek to further expand the cooperation with IndiGo codesharing on JAL-operated flights, it added.

"IndiGo is expanding its portfolio of codeshare partnerships with this agreement with Japan Airlines. This phase of the partnership expands the choices available to Japan Airlines customers for journeys to/from Japan, using IndiGo's extensive network in India," said Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President for network planning and revenue management at IndiGo.

The partnership will provide seamless connectivity to support trade, commerce, and tourism between the two countries, he said.

"Over time, we intend to expand the scope of geographic and reciprocal coverage of this relationship to further grow travel opportunities for customers of both airlines," DasGupta added.

"With the extensive network, travellers to and from India and Japan will be able to book their flight on one ticket. In recent years, India has achieved remarkable economic growth, and the air travel demand between Japan and India is increasing more than ever before," said Ross Leggett, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice President Route Marketing at Japan Airlines.

Also Read

Japan plane crash: Transport officials begin on-site probe on Tokyo runway

Steady, dependable: Why analysts think IndiGo is Rahul Dravid of aviation

IndiGo Q4 preview: Stock hits record high ahead of nos; what to expect?

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing amid second bomb scare in a week

Byju's processes employees' salaries for May from business collections

NITES seeks probe from Labour Ministry as Infosys delays new hires

Ola Electric planning to layoff 400-500 employees to streamline operations

'Avoid ordering during peak afternoon': Zomato asks customers amid heatwave

Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users face issues with kite web access

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesJapanAviationflightsTokyo

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story