BMW Group, Tata Technologies partner for automotive software hub in India

German automaker BMW Group and Tata Technologies today announced plans for a strategic partnership to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in India. The joint venture (JV) will focus on areas critical to the future of the industry, including software-defined vehicles, automated driving, infotainment systems, and digital services.

The JV aims to enhance BMW Group’s worldwide software development efforts by leveraging Tata Technologies’ expertise in digital engineering. The initial phase will see a team of 100 Tata Tech professionals dedicated to the project, with the potential for rapid expansion in the coming years. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The development hub will be spread across three Indian cities: Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru. Bengaluru will serve as the primary site for development and operational activities, while Chennai will specialise in business IT solutions.

The collaboration aligns with the Tata Group’s vision of ‘engineer in India for the world’ that aims to tap into the country’s vast pool of software talent. The JV will contribute to BMW Group’s 24X7 software development operations and strategic software development efforts.





Commenting on this, Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies said, “Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world. We’re excited to bring our expertise to the forefront, aiding BMW Group in engineering premium products, delivering great digital experiences for their customers and propelling its digital transformation journey in business IT.”

Speaking on the same, Nachiket Paranjpe, president of automotive sales at Tata Technologies said, “We will leverage our deep domain knowledge and SDV (software-defined vehicle) expertise to collaborate with the BMW Group towards engineering vehicles that are not just technologically advanced but deliver exceptional experiences to consumers around the globe.”

Alexander Buresch, CIO and senior vice-president of BMW Group IT said, “The expansion of international DevOps hubs has proved to be a successful model for the BMW Group. We have found a strong and valued technology partner with Tata Technologies and are now also expanding our footprint in India.”