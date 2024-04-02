Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Technologies surges 7% on JV with BMW to develop automotive software

Tata Technologies share prices have retreated 15 per cent in the last six months and have shed 5.6 per cent in share value year to date

Tata Technologies

SI Reporter Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Technologies soared 7.4 per cent at Rs 1,127 a piece in Tuesday’s intraday day trade after the company informed the bourses about a joint venture (JV) with German automotive giant BMW.

The purpose of this joint venture is to create an automotive software and IT development hub in India. The agreement between the two companies entails setting up operations in Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as detailed in a joint statement released by both parties.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The JV will deliver automotive software, including Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions for BMW Group's premium vehicles and digital transformation solutions for its business IT. "It will commence operations with 100 innovators and intends to grow quickly to a four-digit number in the following years", the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
The JV will become part of BMW Group's global network of software and IT hubs. "Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world," Tata Technologies CEO and MD Warren Harris said.

At 11:52 AM, the stock of the company was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 1,112.70. In comparison the BSE S&P Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 74,843. 

Tata Technologies share prices have retreated 15 per cent in the last six months and have shed 5.6 per cent in share value year to date. The stock is currently trading at a price to equity multiplier of 57 times. 

Brokerage firm JM Financial in its latest report kept a ‘BUY’ rating for Tata Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,370. It expects marginal growth of 0.2 per cent in the company’s revenues for the Jan-March quarter of FY24 with services revenue to be flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) driven by ramp-down in Vinfast account. 

However the brokerage estimates 0.7 per cent QoQ growth in company's education business.  Analysts further expect operating leverage and efficiencies to drive a 35 bps margin expansion to 16.6 per cent in Q4FY24. 

For the quarter  ending December 31, 2023 Tata Technologies reported 14.7 per cent surge in net profit, reaching Rs 170.2 crore. In the second quarter of FY24, the company reported a net profit of Rs 160.4 crore. 

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Bajaj Auto hits new peak on strong March sales; stock nears buyback price

BDL, Bharat Forge: How to trade defence related stocks? Get tech view here

South Indian Bank shares sink 7% post Q4 business update

BEL soars 5%, hits new high on record turnover in FY24, strong order book

Adani Ports rallies 4%; market cap hits Rs 3 tn on strong cargo volumes


During the third quarter, total revenue amounted to Rs 1,289.5 crore, marking a 1.6 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,269.2 crore in the preceding September quarter of FY24. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Tata Technologies Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon