BMW India bets on first-time luxury buyers to expand mkt as EV sales surge

Globally, India is fast becoming a more meaningful market for the German luxury carmaker. BMW Group India now ranks among the top 20 BMW markets worldwide by volume and is among the top five markets by growth rate, with the ambition to enter the top 15 by 2030 in volume terms.

While volumes are rising, margins remain under pressure due to currency volatility. The rupee has depreciated nearly 10 per cent over the past year vis-à-vis the euro, forcing BMW to balance price discipline with profitability. The company raised prices by around 3 per cent in 2025 and plans another two to three per cent increase across the range this year, absorbing a significant portion of the forex impact internally. “Luxury demand is relatively inelastic, but we are taking price increases gradually rather than passing on the full currency impact,” Brar said.