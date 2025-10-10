BMW urges faster, clearer rollout of FTA duty cuts for car imports

The process of implementing import duty cuts under newly signed free trade agreements (FTAs) should be simpler and quicker to avoid confusing consumers, who may postpone vehicle purchases in anticipation of lower prices, said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, on Friday.

India and the UK signed an FTA in July 2025, under which India will gradually reduce import duties on cars made in the UK — currently ranging between 70 per cent and 110 per cent — to 10 per cent over five years, but only for a limited number of vehicles annually. In the first year, duties on large petrol or diesel cars are expected to fall to around 30 per cent, declining to 10 per cent by year five.

“I think the FTA with the UK should get implemented from next year. Under the FTA, within five years, the duty should come down to 10 per cent, which is very significant. It has a long-term positive impact, but it also creates confusion in the minds of consumers, who end up assuming that prices are going to come down immediately,” Brar told Business Standard in an interview. “They don’t know that the import duty will come down to 10 per cent gradually over five years,” he said. BMW calls for year-by-year duty disclosure Brar added that when consumers expect gradual price reductions, it often leads to purchase hesitation.

“If the price of a car is getting reduced 10 per cent every year, it creates hesitation in the minds of consumers on when to buy that car. The discussion with the EU for an FTA is also happening on similar lines. Therefore, rather than announcing everything upfront — saying that import duty five years down the line would be 10 per cent — the government should announce only the duty applicable for the next year, without specifying what will happen later,” he said. BMW’s price protection plan for UK-made Mini models ALSO READ: Top realty firms set for strong Q2 earnings despite dip in home sales To address consumer concerns, BMW launched a price protection assurance in May 2025 for the Mini 3-Door Cooper S, built at the company’s plant in Cowley, Oxfordshire. The plan guarantees that if import duties are reduced under the India–UK FTA within 180 days of purchase, dealerships will refund the difference between the invoiced price and the revised ex-showroom price.

“The Indian consumer is very calculated. He or she keeps on calculating — how much am I losing? Therefore, taxes have to be handled smartly, otherwise it can become a dampener for the industry,” Brar said. He added that consumer hesitation also stems from concerns about resale value when they anticipate gradual duty cuts affecting car prices over five to six years. GST rate cuts seen as better execution model Brar cited the recent GST rate cuts as an example of how such policy changes should be implemented. “The GST rate cuts were announced, and for 37 days business was slow. Then activity picked up from September 22, when the new rates came into effect. But for FTAs, the timelines are much longer,” he said.