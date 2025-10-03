Home / Companies / News / Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani plea against SBI fraud classification

Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani plea against SBI fraud classification

The SBI had last year classified the accounts as fraud, alleging misappropriation of funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it

Anil Ambani
A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was no merit in the plea. A detailed copy of the judgement was not available immediately. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Google
The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by industrialist Anil Ambani challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision classifying his and Reliance Communications' accounts as fraud.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was no merit in the plea. A detailed copy of the judgement was not available immediately.

The SBI had last year classified the accounts as fraud, alleging misappropriation of funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it.

Ambani moved the HC, arguing that the bank had not followed the principles of natural justice as it did not grant him a hearing.

Certain documents, based on which the classification orders were passed, were not provided to him initially, and furnished only after six months, the petition claimed.

The bank this year lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which searched premises linked to Reliance Communications and Ambani's residence.

The CBI said it had registered a complaint after the State Bank of India claimed a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore resulting from alleged misappropriation by Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bombay High CourtAnil Ambanisbi

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

