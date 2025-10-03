Maruti Suzuki rolls out 200K units in Sept, marks 26% jump in production

Maruti Suzuki India's production rose 26 per cent year-on-year in September as the company increased vehicle dispatches to cater to the market demand, as per a regulatory filing.
The country's largest carmaker rolled out 2,01,915 units from its production sites across the country last month, compared with 1,59,743 units in September 2024.
The company produced 12,318 units of Alto and S-Presso last month, marginally up compared to 12,155 units in the year-ago period.
Production of compact models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and Swift increased to 93,301 units in September against 68,413 units in the same month last year.
There was no production of Ciaz last month, while the automaker had rolled out 1,687 units of the mid-sized sedan in September last year.
Manufacturing of utility vehicles, such as Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx, witnessed a 27 per cent year-on-year rise to 79,496 units.
The company had produced 62,752 units in the year-ago period. Eeco production climbed to 13,201 units from 11,702 vehicles in September last year.
Production of Super Carry LCV grew to 3,599 units last month against 3,034 units in the same period last year.
Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,89,665 units in September.
Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers, however, declined 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,32,820 units last month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
