Home / Companies / News / Maruti becomes first company to transport vehicles to Kashmir through train

Maruti becomes first company to transport vehicles to Kashmir through train

In an X post, the company shared that the first rail shipment reached the new Anantnag terminal, marking a new chapter in green logistics

maruti suzuki
The first consignment consisted of top-selling models, including Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso. Photo: Company
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday became the country’s first automobile manufacturer to transport vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir through the railways.
 
In an X post, the company shared that the first rail shipment reached the new Anantnag terminal. "Maruti Suzuki begins a new chapter in green logistics! First batch of over 100 vehicles reaches Anantnag terminal in Jammu & Kashmir from the company’s in-plant railway siding at Manesar facility," it said. 

Brezza, Dzire in first consignment

"Maruti Suzuki became the first automobile manufacturer in the country to use Indian Railways to dispatch vehicles to the region. The rake covered over 850 kilometres, crossing the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river," the company added. The first consignment consisted of top-selling models, including Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso.
 
The bridge, which is a key element of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, was commissioned earlier this year and was aimed at boosting connectivity and logistics efficiency in the region. 
 
According to media reports, the Managing Director and CEO of MSIL, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving transformative infrastructure projects across the country. He further added that this project will help his company boost connectivity in the region.

Railway link a game changer: Vaishnaw

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that apples from the valley are already being transported through the Jammu & Kashmir rail link and announced that Maruti Suzuki cars will now also be transported to the Kashmir valley by rail. He described the Jammu–Srinagar railway line as a “game changer” for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

MSIL September sales

MSIL's total sales for September stood at 189,665 units, comprising 135,711 units in the domestic market, at least 11,750 units supplied to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and 42,204 units exported. Moreover, the company achieved its highest-ever monthly exports, reflecting strong global demand.
 
The recent GST rationalisation has further boosted customer sentiment, with festive momentum driving record deliveries of 165,000 units in the first eight days of Navratri alone.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zomato, HDFC Pension launch NPS model for delivery partners' benefit

I-T dept imposes penalty of ₹23.07 crore on Adani Cement entity ACC

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds, loans in FY26

Topics :MarutiMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti salesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story