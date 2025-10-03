Maruti becomes first company to transport vehicles to Kashmir through train

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday became the country’s first automobile manufacturer to transport vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir through the railways.

Brezza, Dzire in first consignment "Maruti Suzuki became the first automobile manufacturer in the country to use Indian Railways to dispatch vehicles to the region. The rake covered over 850 kilometres, crossing the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river," the company added. The first consignment consisted of top-selling models, including Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso. In an X post, the company shared that the first rail shipment reached the new Anantnag terminal. "Maruti Suzuki begins a new chapter in green logistics! First batch of over 100 vehicles reaches Anantnag terminal in Jammu & Kashmir from the company’s in-plant railway siding at Manesar facility," it said.

ALSO READ: Car dealers take ₹2.5K cr cess blow, turn to original equipment makers The bridge, which is a key element of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, was commissioned earlier this year and was aimed at boosting connectivity and logistics efficiency in the region. According to media reports, the Managing Director and CEO of MSIL, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving transformative infrastructure projects across the country. He further added that this project will help his company boost connectivity in the region. Railway link a game changer: Vaishnaw Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that apples from the valley are already being transported through the Jammu & Kashmir rail link and announced that Maruti Suzuki cars will now also be transported to the Kashmir valley by rail. He described the Jammu–Srinagar railway line as a “game changer” for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.