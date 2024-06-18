Home / Companies / News / Bosch joins the elite group of companies with mcap of Rs 1 trillion

Bosch joins the elite group of companies with mcap of Rs 1 trillion

With Tuesday's gain, the stock has recovered by 25 per cent from its low of Rs 27,500 on June 4

Bosch
Bosch
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
Bosch has joined the elite group of companies with a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 1 trillion.

This comes after the stock price of the auto ancillary company hit a new high of Rs 34,331.80 as it rallied 6 per cent on the BSE during Tuesday’s intraday trade.

So far, in calendar year 2024, it has surged 55 per cent on a healthy growth outlook, compared to 7 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

The share ended at 33,448.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, a rise of 1,143.75 or 3.54 per cent.

Topics :BoschBosch stockmcapBosch and Siemens

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

