BPCL sees March Russian oil intake down 20% as it awaits traders' offers

BPCL's Russian oil processing declined to 31 per cent in December quarter from about 35-40 per cent in the previous month

Indian refiners buy Russian oil on a delivered basis, with seller arranging the tanker and insurance | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
India's state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp sees its Russian oil processing down to 20 per cent in March from 31 per cent this month as it awaits offers from traders, its head of finance Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta told an analyst call on Thursday.

The company and other state refiners such as Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals buy Russian oil in the spot market and the lack of clarity regarding its availability is forcing them to look for alternatives.

BPCL's Russian oil processing declined to 31 per cent in December quarter from about 35-40 per cent in the previous month. The company, along with other Indian state refiners, received a lower supply of Russian oil in January and February.

Gupta said lack of offers from traders for sale of Russian oil for March delivery could be 'temporary' as Russia has not cut its oil output.

Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world's No. 2 producer and tightening ship availability.

Gupta said his company meets 55 per cent of its oil needs through annual contracts and up to 35 per cent from the spot market.

Indian refiners buy Russian oil on a delivered basis, with seller arranging the tanker and insurance. "Pre condition is that they (traders) do not move crude in any of the sanctioned vessel," he added.

To make up for the shortfall, Indian refiners have floated tenders for oil imports and are purchasing grades such as Abu Dhabi's Murban grade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

