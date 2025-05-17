Brigade Enterprises' property sales rise 31% to ₹7,847cr in FY 2024-25

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises sold properties worth Rs 7,847 crore last fiscal, an annual increase of 31 per cent, on better demand for its residential properties.

In its latest investors presentation, Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises said that the company achieved "pre-sales of Rs 7,847 crore in FY25, a growth of 31 per cent over FY24".

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 6,013 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

As per the presentation, out of the total pre-sales in 2024-25, Brigade Enterprises sold residential properties worth Rs 7,567 crore and commercial properties valuing Rs 280 crore.

Its pre-sales volume for 2024-25 stood at 7.05 million square feet.

The average realization stood at Rs 11,138 per square foot during 2024-25, an increase of 40 per cent over FY24, driven by the launch of premium projects.

The company launched the highest-ever area of 9.5 mn square feet comprising 11 projects in the last fiscal.

On Wednesday, Brigade Enterprises reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 249.35 crore for the March quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 210.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,532.29 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 1,762.62 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 680.47 crore from Rs 401.04 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 5,313.54 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 5,064.15 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in South India.

The company develops residential, office, shopping mall and hotel projects.

Brigade plans to list its hospitality venture on stock exchanges and has already filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator SEBI to launch an Initial Public offering (IPO).