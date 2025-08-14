Brigade Group Q1 profit surges 95% to ₹158 cr on strong residential sales

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group on Wednesday has reported a net profit jump to Rs 158 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 ended June 30, up 95 per cent, as compared to Rs 81 crore. The performance was driven by the residential business and pipeline of launches across cities.

Further, the company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,281 crore in Q1 against Rs 1078 crore, up 18.87 per cent. On a sequential basis, it dropped 12.27 per cent.

“FY26 has begun on a strong note for Brigade Group, marked by consistent performance across all verticals. Our residential business continues to be a key growth driver, supported by a strong pipeline of launches across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The office segment has seen sustained momentum, with increased leasing activity. Furthermore, we remain focused on expanding our land bank and are actively pursuing high-quality parcels in strategic markets,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group.

Pre-sales for the quarter stood at Rs 1,118 crore, with a sales area of 0.95 million square feet. Real estate revenue rose 22per cent to Rs 892 crore, compared with Rs 733 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA for Q1 FY26 was Rs 103 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, net bookings in the real estate segment for Q1 FY26 stood at 0.95 million square feet. The average realisation was Rs 11,782 per square feet, marking a 24 per cent increase over Q1 FY25. Collections for the quarter totalled Rs 1,728 crore. Looking ahead, Brigade said it has a robust pipeline of about 16 million square feet of new launches in the residential and commercial segments, along with plans to add 1,700 keys in its hotel portfolio.