British India Corp employees to get dues from Saturday: Textiles Minister

Disbursement of pending dues of employees at British India Corporation will begin from Saturday, the government said on Friday.

Rs 80.17 crore will be disbursed for overdue salaries and retirement benefits, and 1,101 employees of British India Corporation will benefit from this disbursement.

The disbursement is set to bring relief to the employees and their families enduring financial hardships since the cessation of production in 2009 at both units in Dhariwal and Lalimli Kanpur.

"The disbursement of pending dues of employees at British India Corporation Ltd. (BIC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles, is expected to begin from tomorrow i.e. June 24, 2023.

"The total amount to be disbursed for overdue salaries and retirement benefits to BIC employees comes up to Rs 80.17 crore. The Union Budget 2023 had approved a disbursement towards the long-awaited resolution of these dues," the Textiles Ministry stated.

The amount allocated for salary and retirement dues for 1,101 employees across the BIC Head Office in Kanpur, CWM Branch (Lalimli) Kanpur, and NEWM Branch Dhariwal is Rs 74.71 crore. An amount of Rs 5.46 crore has been allocated for the employer's part of the EPF and ESI contributions.

The much-needed relief will benefit the employees at BIC Head Office in Kanpur and its units at Cawnpore Woollen Mills (CWM) Branch (Lalimli) in Kanpur and New Egerton Woollen Mills (NEWM) Branch in Dhariwal, whose salary and retirement dues have been overdue since June 2019 and June 2017, respectively.

British India Corporation Ltd is a historic textile enterprise with roots dating back to 1876, headquartered in Kanpur, India.

The corporation operates two woollen mills, one at the Cawnpore Woollen Mills (Lalimli) in Kanpur and the other at the New Egerton Woollen Mills in Dhariwal, Punjab.