Home / Companies / News / Drone manufacturing firm ideaForge raises Rs 255 cr from anchor investors

Drone manufacturing firm ideaForge raises Rs 255 cr from anchor investors

The company's IPO opens for subscription on Monday. ideaForge is looking to issue new shares worth Rs 240 crore in the IPO, which will also see Rs 327 crore worth of secondary sale

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IdeaForge Technology, a drone manufacturer, allotted shares worth Rs 255 crore to anchor investors on Friday. The allotment was done at Rs 672 per share—the top-end of the price band. Pinebridge, Nomura, Tata AIG, Invesco, Axis MF were among the anchor investors.
The company’s IPO opens for subscription on Monday. ideaForge is looking to issue new shares worth Rs 240 crore in the IPO, which will also see Rs 327 crore worth of secondary sale.
“Considering the FY23 Annualized EPS of Rs 7.68 on a post issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 87.5x with a market cap of Rs 2,800 crore, whereas its peers namely Mtar Technology, Data Patterns and Astra Microwave products are trading at a P/E of 58.52x, 84.95x, 52.27x, respectively,” said a note by Marwardi Financial Services.

Also Read

Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Goldman Sachs likely to take big writedown on GreenSky acquisition: Report

Dr Reddy's enters trade generics business, aims to be among top players

Adani stocks tumble on US inquiry concerns; group losses Rs 48k cr in m-cap

Local production to ownership: Strict rules of Shein's India re-entry deal

Board of CUMI appoints Sridharan Rangarajan as new MD from August 3

Topics :drone industryDrone Policy

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story