Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Brookfield India REIT to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr via issue of unitholders

Brookfield India REIT to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr via issue of unitholders

The company also announced distribution of Rs 220.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal to unitholders

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)
Brookfield India REIT owns 10 Grade A assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Thursday announced plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through issue of units to institutional investors to reduce debt as well as to fund future growth, and reported a 40 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 485.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company also announced distribution of Rs 220.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal to unitholders.

The board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, approved the issuance of units of Brookfield India REIT through an institutional placement of units not exceeding Rs 3500 crore in one or more placement, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The proceeds will be used for the partial or full prepayment or repayment of the outstanding borrowings, equity contribution, general purposes, including funding operating expenses, funding capital expenditure, making investments in creditworthy instruments and/or future inorganic or organic growth opportunities, it added.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's adjusted net operating income rose to Rs 485.8 crore during July-September period from Rs 346.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On operational front, the company said it achieved 1 million (10 lakh) of gross leasing of office space on strong demand.

More From This Section

SECI debars Reliance Power from future tenders for the next three years

Freshworks to lay off 660 employees as part of global restructuring plan

'No choice': Supreme Court orders liquidation of grounded Jet Airways

Mercedes improved pollution management at plant: Maharashtra govt

Quick Heal expects new anti-fraud product to boost its consumer business

Brookfield India REIT owns 10 Grade A assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 28.9 million sq ft of total leasable area, comprising 24.3 million sq ft of operating area, 0.6 million sq ft of under construction area and 4 million sq ft of future development potential.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brookfield India REIT Q2 FY25 Results: Adjusted NOI grows 40% YoY

Brookfield India REIT Q1 results: PAT jumps to Rs 37.3 cr, NOI at Rs 440 cr

Brookfield REIT Q4 results: Net operating income rises 89% at Rs 461 cr

Brookfield India REIT to acquire Bharti Enterprises' stake in realty JV

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

Topics :Brookfield REITBrookfield indiaBrookfield

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story